Young homeowner shares look inside cozy tiny house they built instead of renting an apartment: 'Worth the wait'

A TikToker gave viewers a peek inside her cozy, self-designed tiny home, and people were pretty obsessed with it.

In a 22-second video, aliviadayne (@aliviadayne) walks viewers through the inside of the 16x40 home, which she and her partner designed, built, and decorated themselves.

"POV: You're 21 and you chose to build a tiny home over renting an apartment," reads the text over the video.

"Only took a year, but it was worth the wait," the OP wrote in the video's caption, alluding to the fact that this wasn't a quick weekend project. Judging by the nearly 50,000 likes, other users thought it was worth the wait, too, and it's easy to see why.

As many people look for alternatives to renting and find themselves up against rising housing costs, tiny homes are starting to look pretty appealing. You can save on rent or a mortgage, spend less on bills, and still have a place that feels 100% like you.

Personal bonuses aside, they're also better for the planet. Smaller spaces mean lower energy use, fewer materials, and less waste. It's one of those lifestyle swaps that helps your wallet and the world.

If you're thinking about downsizing or just want to live more simply, there's a lot to learn from tiny-home creators like the OP, as well as people who live in converted school buses and build off-grid cabins in the woods.

Sharing processes and successes can also help others, as evidenced by the post's comment section.

"Beautiful home, [ma'am], you're inspiring me to do the same," wrote one viewer.

"Good on you for making such a smart decision," said another.

"Looks like paradise to me," praised one more.

Whether you're ready to take the tiny home route or simply looking for ways to make your regular house greener and more energy-efficient, adding solar panels is a great step. EnergySage can help you go solar by comparing quotes from trusted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on installation.

