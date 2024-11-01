Designer amazes internet with concepts of tiny home and its remarkable features: 'Use that space productively'

Tiny living is becoming a romantic goal for people who want to steer clear of overconsumption, live cheaply, and have a more sustainable home.

One Redditor showed their dream setup, using an online software called "HomeByMe" to demonstrate how they could create a compact living space in just 288 square feet.

They posted seven pictures to the r/tinyhomes subreddit, with six showing realistic pictures of how the property could look and one detailing the floor plan. The tiny home has a bedroom the width of a double bed, a small bathroom with shower space, and an open-plan living room and kitchen.

There's enough room for a washing machine, a tall fridge freezer, and an air conditioning unit, proving that tiny living doesn't mean you have to go without certain modern necessities.

Redditors were impressed with the idea, sparking some imagination for their own potential projects.

"This is incredible," one user said.

"Your bedroom seems to lack storage, but you can go vertical with the bed and add an incredible amount of storage underneath," added another, who started riffing on what could make the design even better.

"No need to have 8 feet of space above you when sleeping. Use that space productively. Heck, you could go a few feet from the ceiling for enough room to sleep and have a full office space / other room underneath."

The original poster had further goals for their dream home, saying they hoped they could be 100% off-grid. That would mean utilizing renewable energy, perhaps generated by solar panels, which would guarantee that their power is not produced by polluting dirty fuels.

While the home would ideally be low-cost thanks to its minimal size and land usage, they could also reduce the price of the clean tech they need by taking advantage of initiatives set out in the Inflation Reduction Act. The policy introduced by the Biden administration provides discounts and tax credits for installing solar panels and other low-carbon domestic technology — such as heat pumps.

It's an ambitious but attainable goal, and if the Redditor can achieve it, they will save money in the long term and reduce their personal production of planet-warming gases, which trap heat in the atmosphere and make extreme weather conditions more common and much more damaging.

