Revolutionary 'healthy' home relies on sustainable design to control indoor temperatures and air quality: 'A way of living lightly off the land'

An eco-friendly Connecticut home leverages sustainable design to maintain comfortable temperatures year-round while filtering incoming air.

The all-electric, fully furnished house was completed in 2022 along the banks of the Housatonic River and is profiled on Mansion Global.

What makes this home special? For starters, it was designed by Bensonwood, a leader in sustainable home design since 1974, and built by Hudson Valley Preservation. Every element, from its solar panels to its 11-inch super-insulated walls, serves the mission of ultra-efficient, low-pollution living.

These forward-thinking features have real impacts for residents and the environment. Triple-glazed windows and strategic siting help control temperatures, avoiding energy waste. A powerful air-filtration system keeps indoor air clean, even when wildfires rage or pollen counts soar, and all-LED lighting and electric appliances cut costs and carbon.

Saving money and the planet can look pretty stylish, too. Inside, you'll find white oak floors, soaring ceilings, built-in shelving, and sliding doors opening to the patio and pool. The primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet and serene river views. Upstairs, a lofted second floor includes office space, a rec room, laundry, and three more bedrooms.

Outside, there's a heated pool, screened porch with fireplace, deep two-car garage with an electric vehicle charger, and a private dock on the Housatonic, known for excellent fly fishing. All this is powered smartly with an assist from rooftop solar.

"Net-zero design principles are a way of living lightly off the land, of having a low carbon footprint and not using any fossil fuels inside the home," explains listing agent Colleen Vigeant. "The point of Bensonwood design is to build homes that are healthy," Vigeant added.

Homes like this demonstrate how smart design can support both personal comfort and planetary health. With sustainable housing solutions, we can create the cleaner, safer future we all deserve.

