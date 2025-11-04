Homeowner shares impressive before-and-after photos of tiny home project in woods: 'It's gorgeous'

One homeowner shared a long-awaited update to their tiny home journey after posting construction photos four years ago.

A Reddit user shared pictures of their finished home and said they were in the process of selling the property. They previously posted images of the construction process. The homeowner had lived in the house for a bit but decided to move out.

The dwelling has a spacious living room, lots of storage in the staircase, and a lofted sleeping area. It is equipped with a full kitchen and laundry. The homeowner also shared the view from the deck, which opens up to a beautiful forested landscape.

"Here are the interior and finished exterior shots… makes it so sad to sell!" the user shared.

Tiny living is a trend that has proven its staying power. Many homeowners opt for small homes because they make life simpler and challenge them to keep only what they need. This curbs overconsumption because people aren't pressured to fill their homes with unnecessary stuff. As a result, minimal lifestyles can inadvertently limit the amount of waste we produce when furnishing our homes.

Tiny homes also require less energy to power and less maintenance to upkeep. This can lower your utility bills and save you time on cleaning each week. Of course, the ultimate home energy hack is to install solar panels, which can bring the cost of energy to nearly $0.

Reddit users loved the homeowner's project, and some even wished to purchase it themselves.

"OMG it's GORGEOUS. This is my dream tiny home," one person wrote.

"I would be very sad too, so much love gone into it, it looks great, and what a view. Looks like a dream home. I hope you are moving on to bigger and better things," another shared.

