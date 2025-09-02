Resident shocked to discover 'almost pristine' items neighbor left out on curb: 'Thanks, neighbor'

When people have furniture they no longer want or need, there are a few options for what to do with it. For example, you could sell it online to make money, donate it to someone in need, or, unfortunately, add to landfill waste by tossing it into the trash.

However, in many neighborhoods, people leave unwanted furniture outside their homes and along the curb for free pickup. There's actually a subreddit called r/Curbfind that is dedicated to sharing the incredible discoveries that people find available for free curbside pickup in their neighborhoods.

In one post, someone found a lovely pair of leather and wood chairs left outside their neighbor's house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Neighbor left two of these on the curb," the OP wrote.

The OP shared that they grabbed both chairs from the curb and that they were in excellent condition, with only a small tear on one seat.

This post and subreddit are inspiring because they demonstrate how one person's trash truly can be another's treasure.

Meanwhile, other savvy homeowners have scored antique dressers, vintage items, and much more without even leaving their neighborhoods.

If you don't live in an area where people leave unwanted items out on curbs or you're looking for something specific, thrift stores are also an excellent place to find great deals on pre-loved furniture. When you shop secondhand, you can save substantial money and often find rare and unique items that you wouldn't find brand-new in a big-box store.

Also, free curbside pickups and thrifting help keep furniture out of landfills, where it would otherwise take many years to decompose, while contributing to our global pollution problem.

Followers of the subreddit were excited about the chairs the OP found on the neighbor's curb and shared their reactions in the comments.

"Sweet find!" one Redditor wrote.

"I love this chair and its condition," another Redditor commented. "Almost pristine."

"Nice score!!!" someone else added. "Thanks, neighbor!"

