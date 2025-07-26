Commenters mock 70,000-square-foot mega-mansion with bizarre design: 'I can't fathom ... that much emptiness'

Seventy thousand square feet of living space is headed to auction in Hyrum, Utah — five levels of residence with a pool barn, guest house, and more, originally priced at close to $20 million. The home, posted to the r/McMansionHell subreddit, garnered attention on the platform for its excessive luxury and over-the-top amenities.

Most notable among its features is a "Star Wars"-themed tunnel under the property, close to 2,300 square feet in area. This addition, along with several other Disney-inspired spaces, is one of the main sources of incredulity among Reddit responders. After all, does the average resident really need so much space?

Such mansions, while not direct burdens on the environment, are often linked to overconsumption habits and resource overuse, intentional or not. Keeping the lights on and the temperature controlled across 70,000 square feet, for example, can not only prove a sizable financial investment but also take an environmental toll, considering the carbon pollution that comes with most conventional forms of electricity generation.

This house in Hyrum is the antithesis of many tiny homes cropping up across the country. Tiny homes prioritize effective resource management, optimizing every last square inch available, while mansions tend to be liberal and often reckless in their spacious construction.

Still, a tiny or minimalist lifestyle may not be for everyone, and you don't have to go overboard to make your regular home more eco-conscious. Regardless of the size of your home, simple steps such as installing solar panels can help you offset your household carbon pollution by providing an alternative energy source to traditional dirty fuels while bringing your electricity costs down to near zero. Tools such as EnergySage can help you go solar by connecting you with local installation services and saving you up to $10,000 on the process.

Responses to the original Reddit post ranged from disbelieving to downright sardonic.

"Genuine question, at what point is a home too big? … I bet there are rooms the owner themselves probably never sees, and I can't fathom just having that much emptiness," one user commented.

"Perfect for the man with 10 wives and 29 children," another quipped.

