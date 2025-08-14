Artist shows off cozy tiny home with clever features: 'It feels like I'm living in a fairy tale'

"You have everything you need."

An artist in Finland is showing his social media followers that you don't need a huge home to live a huge, fulfilling life.

In a recent video, TikToker Blake Klazmer (@greenforestprovisions) gives a tour of his tiny home, which he says he has lived in "on and off" for nearly 20 years. Surrounded by trees, just seeing the home gives viewers a sense of nature-inspired tranquility.

"I'm really grateful to be able to live in such a cozy space," Klazmer wrote in the caption. "It feels like I'm living in a fairy tale or a Miyazaki film. For me, it's nearly perfect."

Despite being a tiny home, Klazmer has also turned it into a usable workshop. In fact, his workbench is the first thing viewers see upon entering the home. The ground floor also includes some storage for his crafting projects and a wood-burning stove.

Despite being a tiny home, Klazmer has also turned it into a usable workshop. In fact, his workbench is the first thing viewers see upon entering the home. The ground floor also includes some storage for his crafting projects and a wood-burning stove.

The small kitchen features a window above the sink, giving pristine views of the surrounding trees. And Klazmer cleverly uses a milk crate as his makeshift pantry, which is stored underneath the sink.

The upstairs loft is Klazmer's living and sleeping area, which also includes enough built-in shelving to hold his clothes, books, and even a guitar.

And somehow, all of that is packed into a home that's only 194 square feet.

"I have to use every space as efficiently as possible," Klazmer says during the tour. "Even though I probably have less stuff than most modern folks, it feels like I have a lot because of the small space."

Living in a small space also means Klazmer is living with a smaller carbon impact than many others. Tiny homes provide many environmental benefits over larger houses, as they use fewer building materials and don't require much energy to live in.

Tiny homes are also frequently touted for their clever design schemes, which allow homeowners to maximize their relatively small spaces.

Fellow TikTokers were wowed by Klazmer's idyllic home, with many saying they would love the opportunity to live a tiny lifestyle.

"You have everything you need to survive," one commenter wrote.

"I love it!" another added. "Less is more!"

