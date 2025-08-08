Homeowner shares inside look at unconventional living space: 'So very cute and functional'

"It's vaulted ceilings, so it makes it feel bigger than it actually is."

Can 200 square feet really be enough to live in? One TikToker made a strong case that it can be — and viewers admired how much she can fit into a tiny space.

In a recent video, tiny house owner Shawna (@shawn.aleigh) shared a tour of her thoughtfully designed tiny home in Kentucky.

Despite its small footprint, the house is cleverly outfitted: a full-size kitchen with a stove, fridge, and sink, a cozy living area, a full bathroom, a staircase with built-in storage, and two lofts (one for sleeping, one for storage).

"It's vaulted ceilings, so it makes it feel bigger than it actually is," she said.

Even more impressive is her outdoor setup. The house sits on an acre of private land that is fully fenced in and also features a fire pit with seating and a screened-in porch that's actually larger than the house itself.

"I spent a lot of time in here, when I lived here," Shawna explained about the porch. "I'd have my meals here, hang out in the hammock here, and the dogs would sleep underneath me."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

She no longer lives in the home full-time. Instead, she rents it out on Airbnb, offering guests the chance to try out tiny living themselves.

In a follow-up post, Shawna detailed that it cost around $25,600 to build the home. For comparison, the median home price in the U.S. is now over $410,000, while homes in Kentucky average around $225,000. This dramatic cost difference allows for far greater financial freedom.

Beyond savings, tiny homes like this one can be easier to maintain, faster to clean, and far cheaper to heat and cool. They also require fewer resources to build and less energy to operate, making them a more climate-friendly alternative to traditional housing.

Commenters were very impressed with Shawna's setup, praising both the design and practicality.

One person called it a "tiny paradise."

Another said it was "so very cute and functional."

Others commended her smart setup and all the amenities she was able to include in her space.

"It has a good amount of features for the size. It's really nice," one commenter said.

Whether or not tiny living is in your future, it's clear that more people are rethinking what enough space really looks like and realizing that, sometimes, less truly is more.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



