Video reveals clever design of off-grid tiny home built in just 4 months: 'All you need'

What if your next home could be built in a few months, be completely off the grid, and cost a fraction of the price of a normal house?

TikTok creator Roman (@romanexploring) recently shared a video of a tiny house built entirely by its owner, Iris, in just four months.

The house is 300 square feet. While that may sound small, everything you could ever need fits easily inside this house, as Roman shows in his video.

The home has a rainwater collection system in the backyard and solar panels on the roof.

Inside, Iris has a queen-size bed, a bathroom with a composting toilet and shower, a complete wardrobe closet, a living room with a sofa, and a full kitchen with a 5-meter-long countertop and induction stove. The house even comes complete with a glass door that opens onto a terrace.

With the housing market shrinking every year and younger generations not knowing if they will ever be able to afford a house of their own, tiny homes have surged in popularity.

As demonstrated in the video, a tiny 300 square foot space can contain every amenity a homeowner needs, providing the financial freedom we all desire.

Tiny homes are also great for the environment because they require fewer materials to build and maintain. Additionally, many tiny homes, including the one showcased in this video, run on solar energy.

"Dream house," a TikTok user said in the comments section of the video.

Another added, "All you need."

