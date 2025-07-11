Resident shares inside look at tiny apartment with ingenious design: 'A door is also a bookshelf and a pantry'

The tiny home movement is gaining traction, and homeowners are getting more and more creative with their designs.

Never Too Small (@nvtsmall), a platform celebrating small-footprint design and living, shared a tour of a 258-square-foot apartment in Melbourne, Australia.

The owner, who lives with their partner and medium-sized dog, took viewers on a quick journey of their design-heavy micro space. With sliding doors, moving parts, and multi-function cabinetry, the living space is made simple through structural and intentional design, and everything has its place.

"A door is also a bookshelf and a pantry," the homeowner explained.

Cairo Studio was an innovative project designed by Nicholas Agius with Agius Scorpo Architects, complete with a separate bedroom space and an adorable yellow farm-inspired kitchen.

"Brilliant small space living ideas," the caption reads.

With sustainability at the forefront of people's minds these days, alternative living spaces are on the rise. From clean energy apartment complexes to innovative tiny-home construction models, the options are only growing for those looking to minimize consumption and reduce their carbon footprints — which measures harmful carbon pollution and other planet-heating gases released by people, businesses, and governments.

Tiny homes are proving that less can be more with unconventional, simple designs. It's a way of living that reduces energy costs, taxes, and stress. Minimizing your lifestyle can seem daunting, but it's all about rearranging your frame of mind as well. Especially for gardeners, downsizing can feel restrictive, but there are plenty of ways to grow a garden in the smallest of spaces.

While the micro-apartment was a hard pass for some, it was an inspiration for most.

"That yellow is delicious!" one user raved.

Another commented, "Oh I love it. Such a well thought-out space."

"So clever," a third said.

