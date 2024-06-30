Developers set precedent for future of apartment living with revolutionary complex — here are its remarkable features

The complex is made of both recycled concrete and a timber-concrete composite and was constructed with short transportation routes in mind to minimize the project's carbon footprint.

Cham Group has opened a revolutionary new apartment complex in Cham, Switzerland, that uses a unique combination of clean energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality.

Solar (photovoltaic) panels account for approximately half of Papieri Cham's energy production, while the hydropower generated by the Lorze River accounts for another 40%. That water-power system will soon be more efficient, too, as the company plans to make upgrades to replace old turbine blades. Additionally, Cham plans to add ladders for fish and beavers to move past potential impediments more easily, per IE.

The community uses a geothermal energy storage system to maximize the efficiency of its heating and cooling processes as well. The system features probes that are over 1,000 feet underground, allowing warmth from soil to heat buildings in the colder months, thereby making the soil colder.

In hotter months, this system reverses so that cold from the soil moves to cool the buildings, and the displaced heat warms up the soil so the cycle can continue year-round, as the outlet reported.

Building more efficient residential and commercial structures is vital for the health of the planet, as the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 31% of all heat-trapping toxic gases in the United States come from these sectors, which use approximately 75% of all electricity nationwide.

Carbon-neutral structures such as Papieri Cham can help decrease the dirty energy used in everyday life and the construction of new buildings. And switching to clean energy systems can also save residents a ton of money on their electric bills.

Other companies and groups are making exciting steps toward greater energy efficiency in construction, including waste-sourced bricks that can reduce electric bills, sustainable hempcrete production, and recycled concrete.

