Shopper stunned after inspecting pricey discovery at local thrift store: 'This haul is amazing'

"Best believe I'm going back for more today."

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

The holiday season usually means shoppers flock to high-end department stores to find the best items to gift. One Reddit shopper did the opposite, though, and was thrilled to return from the thrift store with a haul of high-quality Calphalon and All-Clad kitchen items for a fraction of the price. 

"Best believe I'm going back for more today," the shopper wrote in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls

The shopper also imparted advice to other thrifters. They explained that they always find great kitchen products for cheap at thrift stores after Thanksgiving.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Every year I luck out! Check out that section first thing! It's really a thing before and after every major holiday but Thanksgiving is the best for cookware in particular," they explained.




The holiday season is notorious for adding to the excessive amount of waste produced in the United States alone. Waste Cost Solutions reports that an extra 1 million tons of waste is produced each week during the holidays. This includes additional packaging materials, wrapping paper, plastic bags, and Styrofoam used to package gifts. 

Food and general waste increases by an estimated 25% around the holidays, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

To offset the growth in waste, it is recommended to be more aware of the materials you are purchasing. 

"For example, when shopping for gifts try looking for items that come in minimal packaging or opt for reusable items such as cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags," explained the Waste Cost Solutions website.

Thrifted items are usually devoid of packaging materials that produce unnecessary waste. Sourcing high-quality products from thrift stores also bypasses mass production and transport emissions. 

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Cool Down's thrifting guide explains that you can save $100 or more a year simply by sourcing needed items from thrift stores. 

Redditors congratulated the shopper for sourcing excellent items right in time for the holidays.

"Wow, those duck glasses are gorgeous!" gushed one commenter.

"This haul is amazing," wrote another.

