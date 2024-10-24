  • Home Home

5 amazing times a shopper hit the jackpot at the thrift store

by Sophia Rocha
If you know what to look for, you can find some real gems.

Photo Credit: iStock

By shopping at thrift stores you can keep clothing and other items out of landfills — and save a lot of money in the process. So, it's no surprise that the thrifting industry has seen tremendous growth recently, with ThredUp projecting the global secondhand market to reach $350 billion by 2028. 

Thrifting is not just old musty used junk either — if you know what to look for, you can find some real gems. Here are five times shoppers found way more than they expected while digging through the bins.

01.

Le Creuset cookware

"Not the amount I would usually drop, but too good of a deal to pass up."

A home cook was lucky enough to stumble upon a luxury kitchen set at their local thrift store. Sharing their discovery on Reddit, the shopper found an unopened Le Creuset 14-piece cookware set for $200. 

Although a seemingly high price tag for a thrift store, the set normally retails at $1,678, so it's an understatement to say this find was a steal. 

Read more

02.

High-end blankets

"You are so lucky!"

While on a bike ride through the city, one cyclist stumbled upon an amazing find sitting in a recycling bin. There, on the side of the road, was a wool Pendleton blanket from their Glacier National Park collection.

Normally retailing for $199, the cyclist definitely hit the jackpot, and the commenters on their Reddit post agreed, saying, "You win this week's 'thrift item/location' -- This is a beauty and a white whale for many. - ENJOY."

Read more

03.

Wedding dresses

Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to save money while being a little gentler on the planet.

A thrifting story that never gets old: brides finding their dream wedding dress in a cheap, sustainable fashion. One recent bride posted a photo of their dress with the caption, "Thrifted my dress for $7."

The average wedding dress cost in 2023 was around $2,000, so thrifting a dress can not only save you money but also give new life to a dress that is often only worn once. 

Read more

04.

Vintage furniture

"What a great score, so happy for you!"

The average American consumer spends approximately $746 per piece of furniture, but one lucky thrift store shopper proved that buying secondhand can help you save money and get some beautiful, unique pieces

After showing off the set of velvet chairs in excellent condition they found for only $9 per chair, the thrifter received dozens of comments praising the amazing find, with one saying, "These are gorgeous! What a great score, so happy for you!" 

Read more

05.

Expensive crafting machines

"You can pry it from my cold, dead hands!"

One crafter struck gold after stopping at a random yard sale to browse. They found a box containing a Cricut Cuttlebug machine, an embosser that can cut and emboss various materials, and a well-known crafting tool. 

The machine is discontinued and goes for around $300 resale online, but this lucky crafter was able to get the Cricut Cuttlebug as well as several other Cricut accessories in the box for a grand total of $5.

Read more

