Home cook 'gobsmacked' after finding entire unopened set of luxury appliances at thrift store: 'A whole set for the cost of one pan'

"Not the amount I would usually drop, but too good of a deal to pass up."

This Redditor's secondhand find will have you rushing to your nearest thrift store in hopes of stocking your kitchen for cheap.

They shared their good fortune — the discovery of an unopened Le Creuset 14-piece cookware set for only $200 — to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Not the amount I would usually drop," they captioned their post, "but too good of a deal to pass up." For context, the retail price of the set is $1,678.

The accompanying photos showcase a pristine set of pots and pans, still in the plastic wrapping they came in.

"A whole set for the cost of one pan," the Redditor continued. "I am gobsmacked."

But it's not uncommon to find these kinds of culinary treasure troves in the thrift world. Another Redditor recently bought a toaster oven typically priced at $599.99 for a fraction of that cost, while yet another secured a high-end knife set in a butcher block for about $11.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Purchasing quality cookware secondhand is not only economical, but it also contributes to a cycle that is good for the environment. Whoever donated this set ultimately prevented it from winding up in a landfill, along with 2.12 billion tons of waste that does so each year, according to the World Counts.

Fortunately, thrifting is a popular activity. According to BusinessDIT, about 16-18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and people who do so are expected to save almost $150 per month.

This lucky Redditor seems to have saved an even more substantial amount. Others took to the comments section of the post to express their excitement — and envy — over the poster's good luck.

"So jealous of this find," one user said. "I can only imagine the great meals you will cook in this."

"Stainless steel is the way to go, too!! Much better for both you and the presentation of your food than non-stick," another commented. "Congrats!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.