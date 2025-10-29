Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item for cheap at Goodwill: 'An absolute steal'

A thrift store shopper uncovered an incredible steal and took to Reddit to celebrate their newfound treasure.

Posting in the r/thriftstorehauls subreddit, they shared a picture of an Imperial Berkey water filter they claimed to have pulled from the Goodwill bins.

"It may not look like much, but this Imperial Berkey water filter costs about $500 new," they said in the title of the post. They clarified that the filter with the spigot actually costs $732 new, but that they got it for just $7.90.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Finds like this illustrate one of the great joys of shopping secondhand. You can find incredible deals on expensive, name-brand clothes, furniture, and appliances. From $1,400 coats sold for just $14 to $400 shoes for a fraction of the price, there are legitimate bargains to be found if you know where to look and what you're looking for. It also allows those in financial insecurity to have what they need without breaking their budget. While there has been some controversy around recent price bumps from certain stores, the benefits of thrifting are still very apparent.

But thrifting has several other benefits as well. By buying things secondhand, you're keeping them out of landfills and helping reduce their ever-increasing sprawl. Landfill gas is a byproduct of goods breaking down in landfills, consists of 50 percent methane and 50 percent carbon dioxide, and accounts for 14 percent of methane emissions in the United States. Methane is 28 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon over 100 years.

By giving these goods a second life, you're reducing the amount of landfill gas produced and the pollution entering our atmosphere.

Commenters were impressed with the find.

"I love my berkey!" one said, "That's an absolute steal!"

"I love mine!" said another.

"WHITE WALE!!!" Said a third.

