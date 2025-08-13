Shopper stunned after opening seemingly normal basket at thrift store: 'What a score'

"I found the best thrift store find of all time and can die happy now."

An eagle-eyed shopper managed to score a beautiful picnic basket, complete with cutlery. They were keen to share their find with r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I found the best thrift store find of all time and can die happy now," they wrote in the post, alongside a few pictures.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picnic basket included space for a blanket, salt and pepper shakers, forks, knives, spoons, plates, a bottle opener, and many other essentials.

The original poster didn't say how much they spent on it, but individual plates from this set sell for $40 online.

Shopping secondhand is about more than saving a few bucks on hidden gems, though. By preventing items from going to landfills, thrift shoppers help the environment too. Items dumped in trash heaps release methane as they decompose. This methane captures heat in the atmosphere and makes destructive weather patterns, such as floods and droughts, even worse.

That kind of extreme weather has all sorts of negative consequences, such as messing with farm crops and raising grocery prices as a result. It also makes homes harder to insure against the rising risk of catastrophe.

Manufacturing the things we use every day has its own costs too. By buying used, you can avoid spending those resources and harming the environment in the process.

Some enterprising companies have made a business out of powering the circular economy. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers offer ways for people to get rewarded for making donations, for example. They work to find a second life for gently loved items.

Redditors were blown away by the OP's adorable new picnic basket kit.

"What a score!" said one.

"Aww so cute! I always wanted one of these! Wishing for many picnics in your future! Great score!" said another.

