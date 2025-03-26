Parent blown away after finding out the price their child paid for luxury shoes at thrift shop: 'Wow'

The designer leather shoes appeared to be authentic.

A parent posted a picture on Reddit of a pair of Gucci shoes that their son purchased at a thrift store. Commenters in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit were blown away by the find.

"Wow! Congrats!" said one user.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The designer leather shoes appeared to be authentic. Redditors commented on the high quality of the leather and the genuine Gucci dust bag.

The original poster said that their son bought the shoes for $70 — quite a bargain considering they retail for $970.

Thrifting has gained popularity for several reasons. The thrill of the hunt sometimes results in extreme discoveries, but even more modest finds can be exciting when purchased at a deep discount. Thrifting is a great way to save money.

It can also help you reduce waste and find unique items you might not otherwise discover. Both in-person and online thrifting options exist.

Thrifters often look for deals on clothes, kitchenware, furniture, and other items.

When consumers buy new items, companies manufacture more to meet the demand. If more people purchased secondhand goods, it could reduce the number of products in circulation, which would benefit the environment by reducing the impacts of overproduction and overconsumption.

Shopping at thrift stores and making secondhand purchases are great ways to reuse items that might otherwise be discarded and end up in landfills, where they can release methane into the environment. Methane is a major contributor to the warming of the planet.

This luxury item prompted congratulatory comments and a bit of jealousy from Reddit users.

"Looks genuine!" said one commenter. "The leather is really nice."

"Yikes! They are beautiful!" another said.

Another impressed Redditor said: "WOW!!! Good on ya'!!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.