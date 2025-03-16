Thrift shopper thrilled after recognizing items from TV show at Goodwill: 'Couldn't believe it'

A home cook was over the moon after some stunning finds at their local Goodwill for a fraction of the retail price.

They shared the windfall to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, revealing in their post title they "watch way too much Masterchef to pass these up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image in their post shows two seemingly brand-new John Boos & Co. 1.5" Maple Cutting Boards, as well as an oil/cream/applicator care and maintenance pack. The poster got them at an absolute steal for $12.99 for each board and $9.99 for the pack.

On the company's official website, the two products retail for $94.95 and $49.95, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the OP said they "couldn't believe it," while they mentioned that "the cashier said they've been getting tons of them all week."

The Reddit community was jealous and congratulatory.

One commenter wrote: "That's a helluva find!! Enjoy!!!"

"Whaaaaat I paid retail for one of these for my partner for Christmas," an envious user revealed. "Amazing find."

It truly was for the OP. However, for shoppers willing to scour their local thrift stores, there are spectacular bargains to be uncovered. Other lucky shoppers have landed premium kitchen items like pricey espresso machines and Le Creuset kitchenware.

Outside of the kitchen, astute shoppers have celebrated landing vintage jackets from Nike and designer accessories from Coach.

The positives of this aren't just limited to saving shoppers money. Thrifting helps keep these items out of landfills, which release methane that heats the planet.

It also frequently, like in the OP's case, saves shoppers from making an additional purchase that could spur more production, shipping, and consumption of new items.

The OP also gets to tap into wooden boards, which don't release worrisome microplastics like plastic boards, as House Digest explained. Despite some myths about cleaning them being more difficult than their plastic counterparts, there are natural hacks to make it a breeze.

Landing the maintenance pack alongside the boards makes upkeep even easier, as one poster suggested with the board cream: "You're set for life."

A fellow owner of the brand gave the OP's find a ringing endorsement, sharing, "My kitchen island has a boos block top and I absolutely love it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.