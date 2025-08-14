Shopper stunned after opening up unsuspecting wooden box purchased at thrift store: 'Very nice find'

Commenters quickly pointed out what a great find this was, especially as it was a full set.

One Redditor's thrift store find is gaining traction online for its perfectly preserved tools of the trade from decades ago.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one user explained how they bought an old wooden Altman box and, to their surprise, found a full, unopened Winsor & Newton oil painting kit that commenters were quick to praise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found these painting supplies in an old wooden box I bought at a thrift shop," the original poster said. "I know nothing about painting, but still pretty cool!"

A photo showed two bottles of Winsor & Newton linseed refined oil and turpentine English distilled oil, along with 10 tubes of oil colors including Raw Sienna, Viridian, Vermilion, Ivory Black, and Cadmium Orange, each adorned with London iconography decals on the front.

Commenters pointed out what a great find this was, especially as it was a full set of unused paints in pristine condition from a brand that most student painters use because of how well they mix, how long they last, and the variety of colors they provide.

The benefits of thrifting are numerous, saving money on items you already need and offering special finds from past eras. Discovering hidden gems in pockets, boxes, drawers, and other discounted items can be thrilling. Valuable items you can't find use for can also be resold.

Beyond that, thrifting keeps items out of landfills and cuts down on the pollution produced by manufacturing and transporting new products, as the World Wildlife Fund explained.

Artists in the comments loved the find and appreciated the trip down memory lane.

"Winsor & Newton oil paints is a decent mid-grade oil paint," one commenter with an oil painting degree said. "Very nice find."

"Maybe you're destined to start painting!" another said.

"This is a nice find," another added. "Everything someone needed to start painting in oils, but for some reason never did."

