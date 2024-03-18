Shopper stunned after opening vintage box purchased from local thrift store: 'Amazing find'

"I think the person pricing may have been hyper fixated on the box and forgot to inspect the contents."

We all love a good deal, but a pleasantly unexpected find is something else entirely.

One lucky Redditor made a find that ignited amazement, posting a series of photos on r/ThriftStoreHauls to show the incredible discovery of an elegant, vintage box containing sterling silver silverware.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first photo shows the box itself, a creamy, bright color, with a unique pattern in the center of what looks like an antique case. The following photos then give a full view of the contents inside. The box is revealed to contain various types of spoons, forks, a pie server, and knives all in good condition. The incredible discovery is the last photo showing one of the forks up close, confirming that the silverware is, in fact, sterling silver.

"I think the person pricing may have been hyper fixated on the box and forgot to inspect the contents," the original poster humorously shared, surprised at what was included in the box.

Thrift shopping, or thrifting, has grown by as much as 4.7% annually in the past five years, as shown by data collected by BusinessDIT.

Selling used items gives incentives to both sellers and buyers, making thrifting an exciting way to discover a treasured item for a bargain. The shopping practice has caught on with millennials and Gen Z consumers, especially as shoppers can find quality items and still be kind to their wallet, saving up to $150 a month, according to data on BusinessDIT.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Thrifting keeps clothes and other items out of the landfill, giving them a longer life. It takes a lot of energy, water, and resources to create something new. Thrifting reduces the need to use more resources, which is appealing to many shoppers who are happy to minimize their environmental impact.

The trend doesn't plan on slowing down, as the global secondhand clothing market is set to grow by 127% by 2026, according to BusinessDIT.

Whether through donating items for a charitable cause or selling to others in the community, finding ways to give a new meaning to clothes, accessories, and other objects is also fulfilling to know something good is being done.

The post has impressed many, with one user commenting, "Amazing find!"

Another user reinforced how very fortunate the owner is by commenting, "Wow huge bargain."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.