Shopper elated after discovering high-end kitchen appliance at Goodwill: 'It looks brand new'

Vitamix blenders are highly coveted kitchen items that can help you eat healthier, but they cost a pretty penny.

To buy a brand-new Vitamix 5200 to blend your smoothies, seeds, soups, and desserts, you'll need to spend about $500.

Photo Credit: Reddit

So, you can imagine one thrift shopper's delight when they found a Vitamix 5200 for just $15 at Goodwill.

"Twenty minutes of cleaning and a run through the dishwasher, and I'm ecstatic about my find!" the original poster wrote in the comment section.



They explained how they cleaned up the Vitamix simply with water, a rag, dish soap, a dishwasher, and a magic eraser before giving it to their wife.

"I was happy that it made her smile," they said. "I probably average walking into a Goodwill 500 times/year and this is only the 2nd time that I've seen one."

This sweet Vitamix story further proves that thrift store shopping is worth it for the surprising finds, incredible deals, and bragging rights. Savvy thrifters worldwide are finding unbelievable prices on high-end items such as golf clubs, designer handbags, high-performance vacuums, and much more.

In addition to getting a steal of a deal, thrifting also gives valuable items a second chance at life instead of tossing them into landfills and increasing the demand for unnecessary and wasteful consumer goods.

A lucky family can now put that $15 Vitamix from Goodwill to good use, making healthy meals and snacks with fresh and from-scratch ingredients that nourish the body and soul.

"It looks brand new," another Reddit user admired.

One commenter said: "Spouse of the year award for you!"

Another Redditor wrote: "That is a fantastic find! I've had mine for 20+ years and use it almost daily."

"Vitamix is a workhorse," someone else weighed in. "It's by far the simplest yet most powerful blender available. They last forever because they are so easy to repair."

