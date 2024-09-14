Shopper shares excitement after looking inside Coach bag bought from thrift store: 'I'm happy for your find'

While this shopper is undoubtedly lucky, it isn't all that uncommon to find eye-popping deals on designer or luxury goods at thrift stores, estate sales, or even garage sales.

A shopper on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls recently shocked users, and it wasn't just because of the ridiculously good deal they found on a designer bag.

The Coach bag found by the user in near-mint condition at a local Goodwill Bins for less than a couple of dollars is enough to drop anyone's jaw, but the shopper was truly convinced of their luck when they discovered some cash left in the bag by the previous owner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The squeal I squelt when I got home and found cash in the inside pocket!" wrote the lucky shopper.

While this Reddit user is undoubtedly lucky, it isn't all that uncommon to find eye-popping deals on designer or luxury goods at thrift stores, estate sales, or even garage sales.



Just recently, The Cool Down has covered multiple instances of Reddit users making jaw-dropping secondhand finds, like this person who found a Le Creuset pot and a matching lid for $20, another user who made a ridiculous $20 find that included several name-brand cameras and lenses, and this individual who paid $30 for a Zojirushi bread maker at Goodwill.

But thrift shopping isn't just for those searching for name-brand deals. Shoppers can save big on necessities and everyday items, too. Plus, thrifting and secondhand shopping help keep these items out of landfills, minimizing waste.

Clothing, for example, is one of the most frequently sent items to landfills. Statistics cited by the Guardian suggest that approximately eight billion to 60 billion articles of clothing enter landfills each year. Shoppers can save an estimated 20 pounds of clothing from entering landfills each year by shopping for just some of their closet secondhand.

Thrift shopping has surged in recent years as more individuals adopt sustainable lifestyles. Projections from ThredUP suggest that the secondhand market will experience a twofold increase by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion. Studies relayed by GlobalData also reveal that 75% of consumers have tried or are willing to try secondhand clothing shopping.

That being said, Reddit posts like this lucky shopper's are bound to continue inspiring shoppers eager to discover their own thrifted treasures.

"I'm happy for your find," wrote one commenter.

"Please tell me the bag was $5 so you actually got it for free," replied another.

