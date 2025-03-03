  • Home Home

Thrift store customer stunned to find tiny price tag on two premium jackets: 'Super jealous'

"Sometimes you get lucky."

by Brianne Nemiroff
Photo Credit: Reddit

A great winter jacket can cost hundreds of dollars. If it's made with high-tech waterproofing materials, is stuffed with down feathers, or is made for sub-zero temperatures, jacket prices start to look like the cost of vet bills.

For seasonal items that are crucial to own, regardless of your current income, this is when thrifting comes in handy.

One Redditor shared their most recent score at Goodwill in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum.

"Patagonia puffer jackets [at] $10 a piece. [I] was shocked to see these on the floor [in] great condition, too. [It was the] perfect size for my mom so she's the big winner here!" the OP shared.

"Awesome find! Super jealous!" one Redditor responded.

"My local shops price these like new," another Redditor said

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"I was surprised they weren't $25," the OP replied. "Sometimes you get lucky."

Patagonia jackets like the one the OP shared are usually priced over $200, which means they got the jacket at a 95%-plus discount. Thrifting can make a big difference for someone on a budget, as well as give you access to products that are no longer available — like a Radley London designer handbag for $2, a Le Creuset Dutch oven for $20, Allen Edmonds dress shoes for $12, or a London Fog coat for $11. 

While thrifting saves shoppers an average of $2,000 a year, it's also a huge help to the environment. The average American tosses 82 pounds of clothing every year, per Earth.org. Keeping clothes in circulation, not buying new, and repairing what you already have makes a big impact on your carbon footprint.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The world's population consumes 400% more clothing than it did 20 years ago, due to the rise of fast fashion, according to The True Cost documentary. If we can all learn to shop secondhand before buying new, we can make a huge impact on consumption worldwide.

If you are looking to save more of your income, shop with a more eco-friendly mindset, or reduce your carbon footprint, consider making your next purchase secondhand.

