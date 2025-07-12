Shopper stunned after scoring equipment worth thousands of dollars at Goodwill: 'What a ... steal'

"Hopefully I can get a good find like this."

One shopper received the surprise of their life when they snagged $7,000 worth of computer equipment from a thrift store for just $150.

"Such an insane upgrade that came from the most unexpected place, who donates almost $7000 of equipment?" wrote the shopper in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The equipment consists of an M3 Ultra Mac Studio and Studio Display, which are high-quality pieces of tech equipment. Such a find was so unbelievable that commenters even thought the original poster was lying, presumptions later squashed by the OP posting their receipt.

"I'd keep the stickers to remind myself every day," wrote one commenter. "What a f****** steal."

From endless posts on the subreddit, thrifting has proved its appeal to shoppers. Such popularity not only saves consumers hundreds (in this case, thousands) of dollars, but it also mitigates waste from landfills and decreases the popularity of fast retail sites.

E-waste, characterized by unrecycled technology, is estimated to account for over 350 million tons of landfill waste, posing hazardous environmental and health risks. E-waste has been reported to make up a significant portion of all toxic waste, accounting for 70%, according to Collect & Recycle. This imposes toxic pollution on air, soil, and water, severely impacting communities that live and work near landfills.

Thrifting further encourages sustainability as shoppers can get items right from their local stores instead of relying on hauls from cargo ships and planes, which often operate on air and water-polluting dirty fuels. A quick trip to the thrift store, rather than relying on online retailers, can reduce your pollution impact by about 25%.

The OP's story of saving thousands of dollars on a dream piece of tech has made Redditors eager to go to their thrift stores, hoping to find similar treasure.

"I am SO f****** jealous," wrote one. "Hopefully I can get a good find like this."

