Customer frustrated after company disables functionality of beloved product: 'I feel forced to make it e-waste now'

A customer was none too pleased after learning that the manufacturer of their favorite kitchen appliance was discontinuing support for the product on its app, meaning they'd need to shell out more cash for a new appliance if they wanted the same service.

What's happening?

A Redditor explained in r/sousvide that Anova offered them a 50% discount for a third-generation precision cooker after they complained about the discontinued app support for their first-generation product.

The original poster added that they needed the app because their original appliance's LED screen had fallen into disrepair, so they relied on Bluetooth to set times and temperatures. Otherwise, their 10-year-old device worked perfectly.

"I feel forced to make it E-waste now," the OP wrote. "I loved this company before, now I'm kind of disappointed around the idea of it."

Why is this important?

Several Redditors were outraged on the OP's behalf, with one suggesting that Anova "likely did this as a form of forced obsolescence," a business strategy in which companies intentionally design products to become unusable after a determined period of time.

"This is blatant," another Redditor agreed.

In addition to pushing consumers and companies to spend money prematurely on merchandise and manufacturing, forced obsolescence contributes to overconsumption of valuable material resources, not to mention excess pollution during shortened production cycles.

E-waste is also a significant public health concern, as it contains toxic chemicals and substances such as lead, arsenic, and mercury, which can leach into our environment.

Is Anova doing anything to reduce waste?

Anova said it prevented more than 7,100 pounds of e-waste from ending up in landfills in 2020 after partnering with CoreCentric Solutions to extend the life of its cookers, per a company blog post.

The year prior, it launched a sustainability initiative aimed at reducing plastic waste by transitioning to fully recyclable or compostable packaging by 2022.

In 2020, Anova promoted Imperfect Foods (now branded as Misfits Market) to combat food waste while helping customers save money on groceries.

However, The Cool Down couldn't confirm whether Anova achieved its packaging goals or find any further details about its e-waste recycling initiatives.

What can be done to reduce harmful waste more broadly?

In the past, courts have fined major companies such as Apple after the tech giant was accused of taking actions related to planned obsolescence, including slowing down older phones. Pushing for strong consumer protections can discourage brands from partaking in similar practices.

Ultimately, though, electronic devices don't last forever, and household needs change. If you have to upgrade your kitchen, consider selling your unwanted devices online if they're in good condition.

Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is another amazing way to recoup rewards for your old laptops, cellphones, tablets, power strips, and more while keeping them out of landfills. Just note that Trashie can't accept kitchen appliances due to safety reasons and processing limitations.

