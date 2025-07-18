Shopper stunned after discovering valuable item with $2 price tag at thrift store: 'Lucky find'

"I'm going to start looking more closely."

A quick stop at the thrift store turned into a surprising payday for one shopper, whose story is inspiring others to take a closer look at the jewelry aisle.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a shopper shared photos of a delicate bracelet tucked in with a pile of well-worn bangles. "Minimalist 14k gold bracelet, hidden amongst the worn out Alex and Ani bangles! Only $2!!" they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The piece was easy to overlook — simple, slim, and mixed in with inexpensive costume jewelry. But a closer inspection revealed it was genuine 14-karat gold. For just $2, the shopper picked up an item that could be worth hundreds of dollars if resold or appraised.

"It looks like someone's alternative for an engagement ring," one user said. "Lucky find!"

Such discoveries are one reason secondhand shoppers keep coming back. Valuable pieces often end up hidden in boxes of old accessories or accidentally slipped into pockets and drawers. Even a quick look can uncover something special.

This experience is another example of a reality that is more common than you might assume: thrifting things that are worth far more than their sticker price. Beyond the excitement of a lucky score, buying used is a reliable way to stretch your budget on everyday items.

It also keeps quality goods out of landfills, reducing waste one purchase at a time. If you're interested in starting your own search, shopping at thrift stores often yields items of hidden value and makes the most of each visit.

"I love this! I have small wrists and would love a dainty bracelet like this!" a user commented on the post.

"Pretty! I'm going to start looking more closely in the jewelry areas at the thrift stores!" said another.

Whether you're hoping to save money, reduce waste, or just enjoy the thrill of the hunt, a closer look at the secondhand shelves can pay off in unexpected ways.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.