Shopper thrilled after discovering brand tag on seemingly ordinary blazer purchased at local thrift shop: 'Looks so classy'

A savvy shopper's thrift store find is turning heads on social media.

The lucky Redditor shared their incredible deal with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showcasing a St. John sweater blazer they snagged for a mere $9.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, titled "St. John sweater blazer $9," quickly gained traction among fellow thrift enthusiasts. The accompanying photo reveals the Redditor modeling their new blue blazer, complete with eye-catching gold buttons, a hallmark of the luxury brand's signature style.

St. John, known for its high-end knitwear and elegant designs, typically sells similar blazers for upward of $1,000. This thrifted gem represents a staggering 99% discount, proving that with a little patience and a keen eye, anyone can look like a million bucks without breaking the bank.



But the benefits of thrifting extend beyond scoring designer deals. By choosing secondhand, shoppers significantly reduce their environmental impacts while saving money on everyday essentials. The fashion industry is a major contributor to global pollution, but thrifting keeps perfectly good items out of landfills and gives them a second life.

Thrift stores often hide unexpected treasures, from vintage home decor to rare accessories, all at a fraction of their original costs. This sustainable shopping method helps your wallet and supports the local charities and organizations that often run these stores.

For those new to thrifting, patience is key. While you might not find a designer gem on your first try, regular visits to thrift stores can yield amazing results over time. It's also a great way to develop a unique personal style, as thrift stores offer a diverse range of fashion eras all under one roof.

The Reddit community couldn't contain their excitement over the incredible find.

"Lookin' Sharp. $1,600 for SJ is MSR. Flaunt & have Fun!" one commenter exclaimed.

Another chimed in: "Wow! Looks so classy! Thrilled for you."

"That is a very cool piece!" a third user wrote. "Very classy with character."

