Thrilled shopper shares photo of limited edition kitchen appliance found at local thrift store: 'Congratulations'

In addition to saving money and finding unique items, secondhand is an environmentally friendly way to shop.

It can be easier than you might imagine to start living your dreams. One Redditor was lucky enough to find a classic and expensive kitchen appliance for a fraction of the price.

The shopper, who found a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for around 15% of the retail price, shared their score with r/ThriftStoreHauls. The poster attached two photos showing the well-maintained mixer, captioning this post, "Finally found one you guys!!! $45, what should I make first?!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting has gained popularity for a number of reasons. It's an affordable way to find luxury items for your home and wardrobe. Folks have found everything from cast iron pans to designer shoes.

Online thrift store ThredUp reported that "60% of consumers say shopping secondhand apparel gives them the most bang for their buck."



If you swap out just a quarter of your clothing purchases, you can save around $100 a year. Shopping at thrift stores more regularly can save some shoppers up to $1,700 annually, according to CNBC.

In addition to saving money and finding unique items, secondhand is an environmentally friendly way to shop. Giving items new life will keep them out of landfills and help reduce the demand for the manufacture of new clothing.

According to Earth Day, "Polyester and other synthetic fibers derived from fossil fuels make up nearly 70% of our clothing." These synthetic fibers can break down, leaving microplastics in our soil and water.

Not only are there numerous negative environmental impacts of fast fashion and clothing manufacturing, but many companies have been accused of unethical practices at all stages of the manufacturing process.

Supportive secondhand shoppers had lots to say and ideas for what to cook.

One person suggested making "Rye bread, or pumpernickel Angel food cake Chocolate chip cookies."

Another cooking idea was, "Now make butter! Whip heavy cream until it forms. Use the paddle. It's fun to watch!"

"Congratulations the previous owner took care of her," someone else commented.

