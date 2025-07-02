Shopper stunned after discovering valuable items in jars purchased at thrift store: 'You hit a home run'

Other Redditors were happy for the original poster's find.

Everyone loves a great thrift store find.

For a recent Reddit user on the r/Silverbugs subreddit, that find was three jars of miscellaneous jewelry filled with multiple silver and gold items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post includes photos taken from the smallest of the three jewelry jars. The first shows the price of the jar at just under $11.

The second photo shows the silver and turquoise jewelry on a scale reading 59.38 grams. The jar also contained a gold chain weighing 11.56 grams.

Another Reddit user commented, "You don't need to tell us that you hit a home run."

Thrifting is a great way to get items you need, like furniture or clothing. You might also luck out and find hidden treasures in pockets, drawers, or, like the Reddit poster this article is based on, mystery jars.

If you're looking to save money on everyday needs, thrifting can be both fun and functional. A report found that thrift shoppers can save about $1,700 per year.

Shopping secondhand is also great for the environment. American landfills are reaching capacity, Junkluggers reported, and they may be fully out of space by 2036.

The fashion industry is also a major contributor to the heat-trapping pollution that is exacerbating changes to the climate. A 2023 report from ThredUp claimed that secondhand clothing shopping "reduces carbon emissions by an average of 25%."

Manufacturing and dyeing fabrics for the fashion industry is a major global polluter. The Carbon Literacy Project noted that the fashion industry is the second highest industrial polluter, contributing about 10% of global pollution and surpassing air travel.

Beyond clothing, thrift stores are great for furniture. According to the New York Times, Americans throw away more than 12 million tons of furniture every year. Donating furniture to a thrift store can give an item a second life in a home that needs it.

Other Redditors were happy for the original poster's find, and many were shocked that it sold for only $11.

As one commenter put it, "Ladies and gents… OP scored today."

