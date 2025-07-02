  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering valuable items in jars purchased at thrift store: 'You hit a home run'

Other Redditors were happy for the original poster's find.

by Cody Januszko
Other Redditors were happy for the original poster’s find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Everyone loves a great thrift store find.

For a recent Reddit user on the r/Silverbugs subreddit, that find was three jars of miscellaneous jewelry filled with multiple silver and gold items.

Other Redditors were happy for the original poster's find.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post includes photos taken from the smallest of the three jewelry jars. The first shows the price of the jar at just under $11. 

The second photo shows the silver and turquoise jewelry on a scale reading 59.38 grams. The jar also contained a gold chain weighing 11.56 grams. 

Another Reddit user commented, "You don't need to tell us that you hit a home run." 

Thrifting is a great way to get items you need, like furniture or clothing. You might also luck out and find hidden treasures in pockets, drawers, or, like the Reddit poster this article is based on, mystery jars. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

If you're looking to save money on everyday needs, thrifting can be both fun and functional. A report found that thrift shoppers can save about $1,700 per year. 

Shopping secondhand is also great for the environment. American landfills are reaching capacity, Junkluggers reported, and they may be fully out of space by 2036. 

The fashion industry is also a major contributor to the heat-trapping pollution that is exacerbating changes to the climate. A 2023 report from ThredUp claimed that secondhand clothing shopping "reduces carbon emissions by an average of 25%."

Manufacturing and dyeing fabrics for the fashion industry is a major global polluter. The Carbon Literacy Project noted that the fashion industry is the second highest industrial polluter, contributing about 10% of global pollution and surpassing air travel. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Beyond clothing, thrift stores are great for furniture. According to the New York Times, Americans throw away more than 12 million tons of furniture every year. Donating furniture to a thrift store can give an item a second life in a home that needs it.

Other Redditors were happy for the original poster's find, and many were shocked that it sold for only $11.

As one commenter put it, "Ladies and gents… OP scored today."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x