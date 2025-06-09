Shopper stunned by discovery in pocket of coat found at local thrift store: 'Unintentional jackpot'

"I was actually looking for the size of the coat."

A visit to a local thrift store took an unexpected turn when a shopper discovered an expensive watch hidden in the pocket of a coat.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper shared a picture of an Omega De Ville watch they had found after purchasing the coat.

Similar watches go for thousands secondhand, and the OP wrote in the comments that a reputable jeweler had valued it at $4,600.

"I was actually looking for the size of the coat and I felt in the pocket," the shopper explained.

Thrift store shopping isn't just a budget-friendly way to shop. It can also lead to unexpected discoveries, with hidden treasures turning up in everything from old TV sets to the hidden pockets of donated bags. Due to the high volumes of donations, thrift store staff often don't have the time to check every pocket, which means lucky shoppers sometimes leave with more than just a good deal — like this shopper who walked away with not only a coat but something much more worthwhile and rare.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular in recent times due to economic factors, sustainability concerns, and the rise of digital platforms, which make secondhand shopping more accessible and appealing to a wider audience. A report by CouponFollow found that the average American saves $1,760 a year (or approximately $150 a month) by shopping for items secondhand, which is a massive savings.

On top of saving money, thrifting also helps people access high-quality clothing and other items at affordable prices. This enables people to purchase goods that will last a long time, resulting in them buying less overall and reducing waste. Buying secondhand not only extends the lifespan of the items but also reduces the demand for the manufacturing of new products, which together help reduce the emissions of harmful pollution and the amount of waste sent to landfills.

"Unintentional jackpot," one commenter wrote beneath the post.

"Worth a pretty good amount too!" another added. "You lucky person!"

