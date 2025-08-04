Shopper thrilled after discovering valuable items in cheap grab bag from thrift store: 'A really nice find'

It's worth going out and exploring what's out there.

While some say coming across real treasure like a pirate is only a myth, there's one place where you may be able to experience such a thing firsthand: your local thrift store!

That's what one user on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit was lucky enough to experience after picking up a bag of jewelry from their thrift store.

"So much more good stuff in it, these pictured were just icing," the post read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only was this bag priced at just $6.99, but it also contained over 16 grams of sterling silver and other goodies, including earrings and an authentic jade medallion. Now that's a treasure!

"This is a really nice find. I love that the earrings have actually pairs. Often they don't," one user commented under the post.

Finding rare and lucky gems such as this is not uncommon in secondhand stores. Another recent example is a shopper who found a $10,000 gold necklace in a jewelry bucket that they had purchased for only 25 cents.

"A lot of my everyday jewelry wears are from bags like this. Nice assortment," another user commented.

Thrift stores not only provide the opportunity to go on a real-life treasure hunt, such as this, but they can also save you potentially hundreds of dollars a year if you choose to replace even half of your regular purchases with secondhand shopping.

One lucky shopper stumbled across a pair of vintage binoculars for only $7. Turns out, these particular binoculars typically sell for over $1,000.

Thrift stores also help prevent items like old clothes and used products from ending up in landfills, where they would otherwise rot and pollute our environment.

Even just looking for sales in your local area that are not in a thrift store can yield surprising results, as was the case with one shopper who found a genuine jade bracelet in a jewelry box they purchased at a mere rummage sale.

