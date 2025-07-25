Shopper stunned after making unexpected discovery in mystery grab bag at rummage sale: 'That looks beautiful'

Hidden surprises are part of the thrill of secondhand shopping.

In a post shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one Redditor showed off their find after purchasing a box of random costume jewelry second hand.

"I bought a box of random costume jewelry at a rummage sale," they wrote. "There was a real jade bracelet in it!"

The photo shows the beautifully clunky jade bracelet, and other users in the thread called it both "beautiful" and a "score."

While not every thrift store grab bag will deliver a gem like this, hidden surprises are part of the thrill of secondhand shopping. Shoppers can find valuable items tucked into coat pockets, furniture drawers, and old purses. In some cases, thrifted items even contain forgotten cash or heirlooms.

The chance to come across these discoveries makes thrifting a fun way to stretch your budget, especially with rising costs for clothes, jewelry, and home goods. At the same time, it helps keep usable items out of landfills and encourages people to reuse and donate instead of buying brand-new or trashing perfectly good items.

More and more people are interested in changing the way that they shop. The 2025 ThredUp Resale Report projected the global secondhand market should reach $350 billion by 2029, while the U.S. market is expected to reach $70 billion.

So, to sum it up, shopping at thrift stores is the way to go if you want to hunt for treasure while seeing financial payoffs.

Plus, in addition to the individual savings, secondhand shopping plays a role in reducing the demand for new manufacturing, which is a major contributor to planet-warming pollution.

The fashion industry is a major culprit in terms of global emissions, which makes resale, both in person and online, a practical way to be environmentally friendly and reduce impact without having to sacrifice quality.

"I love a grab bag," one user wrote.

The original poster responded, "They are my absolute favorite thing, I can't resist them!"

"That looks beautiful," another Reddit user added.

