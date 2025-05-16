Shopper stunned after finding bizarre item with $30 price tag at Goodwill: 'This might be the most valuable find'

"When I see something I've never seen before, I buy it."

One may not expect to find engine parts in a secondhand store, but that's exactly what happened, according to a post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. For only $30, someone got a $223,000 jet engine part from Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores have been the source of amazing deals, ranging from luxury brands to vintage items decades old.

Sure, you can buy used aviation engine parts on eBay, aircraft part stores, and other specialty sites, but most would not expect to find one at Goodwill — especially for only $30. The cheapest used jet engine for sale on BAS Part Sales is $4,000.

However, the OP is realistic about the jet engine being little more than a collector's item without paperwork.

"Can I do anything with it without its trace documents or FAA form 8130? No," they wrote, but expressed no regret in buying it. After all, they still got a rare item at a great discount and can combine parts with others like the commenter who mentioned having "a windshield for a Boeing 737" and joked that they could build a "Frankenplane."

Instead of letting it collect dust, the engine may find new life again in the circular economy of aftermarket airplane parts, as many commenters suggested. A call to Honeywell informed the jet part owner that they could also take it to some facilities for recertification and refurbishment, but that process is likely to cost several thousand dollars.

Many other thrifters have discovered massive finds that exceeded their expectations. One found a commercial popcorn maker worth $1,275 for a steal at $15. A dish from high-end cookware brand Le Creuset was available for only $2 at one store.

Shopping at a thrift store can also help eco-conscious people reduce their carbon footprint by keeping useful items out of landfills. Stats related to the future of global trash don't look good without intervention — by 2050, solid waste generation is projected to increase 75% from its 2016 level of 2 billion to 3.8 billion metric tons, per Statista.

The comments were active with advice and a few jokes about airplane parts.

One person got 30 upvotes after they stated, "This might be the most valuable find on this board."

Another praised, "Still great eye. When i see something I've never seen before, [I] buy it."

