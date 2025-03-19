Shopper thrilled by rare thrift store find worth over $1,000: 'I'm frothing at the mouth'

A thrift store shopper took to Reddit to celebrate their incredible find.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they showed off a commercial popcorn maker they found for just $15 at their local shop, which usually sells for $1,275, per the Gold Medal Popcorn website.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Appears to work just fine!" they said. "Just gotta get some oil and popcorn and test it out."

Thrifting is a great, direct way to benefit the planet. The perks of shopping for secondhand apparel are clear; keeping clothes out of landfills is an excellent way to directly reduce the amount of carbon pollution coming from landfills on an annual basis.

But thrifting for electronics and appliances can also have a substantial impact on the environment. For one thing, appliances and electronics take up a massive amount of room in landfills, meaning keeping them out of dumps will help cut down on the space landfills take up. But it goes beyond that. According to UC Irvine, e-waste from electronics saw a 53% jump in planet-warming gas pollution from 2014 to 2020, and that number is expected to account for 939 million tons of carbon pollution by 2030.

By giving those devices new life by thrifting, you're directly reducing the amount of carbon going into the atmosphere.

On top of that, you can find incredible values. Thrifters have reported finding entire Le Creuset pan sets, Leica cameras valued at over $1,000, and even a $900 rowing machine for just $40.

Commenters were in awe of the find.

"I'm frothing at the mouth!" one said. "Omg you are sooo lucky, enjoy the delicious popcorn you're going to make!"

"You could probably rent this out for some side cash," said another. "Or run it yourself at events or your local farmers market. I'm also just imagining hosting movie nights and making massive quantities of popcorn."

"Heck of a deal!" said a third. "Good for you."

