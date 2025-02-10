Shopper stunned by 'gold label' clothing purchased from thrift store: 'They are beautiful pieces'

"I've only found one so far, but it's 100% silk and feels amazing."

A frequent thrift shopper showcased their stunning collection of high-quality 1980s gold-label pieces from Victoria's Secret and became the envy of many thrifters.

"I like to thrift gold label Victoria's Secret pajamas from the 80's," wrote the original poster on the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. "These are some of my most recent finds."

The post included a photo of four glorious Victoria's Secret pajama tops and robes that are extremely hard to come by when shopping new. The gold-labeled clothes are no longer being produced, meaning that these priceless items could run for wild prices — but not at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've only found one so far, but it's 100% silk and feels amazing," said one commenter who continues their search at thrift stores for more gold labels.

Thrifting rare items is a fun way to shop. The practice of thrifting has numerous environmental benefits as well, so you can have fun, save money, and reduce the impact that mass-produced clothes have on the environment.

The fast-fashion industry, in particular, is notorious for mass-producing trendy, cheap clothes that do not last multiple wears and ultimately end up contributing to 10% of global carbon pollution. Vintage clothes are easy to thrift and find because they are high-quality and an emblem of when retailers sold clothes that were long-lasting.

Thrifting clothes allows one to add these unique items to your wardrobe for dramatically less than they would have been sold for. Just as well, you won't have to rebuy clothes on an endless cycle because they will be long-lasting. As The Cool Down's guide to thrifting says, "replacing half of your new purchases with secondhand gems (for a third of the price) could save you almost $100 a year."

Redditors are genuinely impressed with what the OP was able to find at the thrift store.

"They are beautiful pieces," one applauded.

