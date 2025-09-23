Shopper stunned after making valuable discovery inside thrift store grab bag: 'Good score'

People come across some incredibly intriguing finds in thrift stores and secondhand shops, with some of those finds ending up being worth far more than they bought them for.

One Redditor happened to stumble across two plastic baggies full of coins at their local thrift store and posted about them in the r/coins subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted more than once about the coins, but in this post, they shared an update on what kind of coins the baggies contained.

They shared a few photos of the coins and wrote, "SILVER! (ranging from 0.5 to sterling in purity.) […] I have to say, through my years of somewhat ardent thrifting I have never come across anything quite so thrifty regarding both price and sheer VOLUME!"

Besides the silver, the baggies contained some modern coins, a 100th anniversary of Canadian confederation gold-plated medal, and a possibly real 1894 Japanese 20 sen.

Fellow coin collectors were impressed with the find, like the Reddit user who commented, "Good score! Congrats on some beautiful coins."

"Now I've got a new item on my coin thrifting bucket list!" another exclaimed.

It goes to show you really can find just about anything at thrift stores, and for a steal (considering the original poster spent $14.99 on each baggie of coins). Even if you're only shopping for a new pair of shoes or searching for a new toaster, though, you're guaranteed to pay only a fraction of what you would've paid at the retail price.

You might even run into your own rare and valuable find, as people have discovered everything from luxury goods to designer clothes for mere dollars at secondhand shops. If you find something particularly valuable, as the original poster here did, you might even make a profit if you decide you want to resell it.

Sometimes you may even find hidden money or jewelry in an object you've purchased, too, like the person who found money in a piggy bank, so remember always to check every pocket, drawer, nook, and cranny of anything you get from a thrift store.

Shopping secondhand also allows you to extend the life of any item you purchase, keeping those items out of landfills and preventing them from deteriorating and releasing heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere that contribute to the overheating of the planet, leaving your community healthier and cooler. That means everybody benefits when you decide to frequent your local thrift store.

