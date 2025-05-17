Shopper sparks outrage with photo of price tag on common item at thrift store: 'Obscene'

Thrift store shoppers are looking for deals. So when they find those anomalous items that are unreasonably overpriced, they have something to say about it.

One such shopper posted a photo on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift of what they thought was a ridiculously priced cast-iron pan found at Savers, which claims to "fill [its] racks with one-of-a-kind finds [that] don't really come to life" until its shoppers make them their own.

"Why buy cheaper new from Target when you can get it for more from Spenders?" the poster asked. "They may call it Savers, but you aren't saving here."

The cast-iron pan at Savers was marked at $29.99.

Most of the time, used items at thrift stores, unless they're rare or vintage, are priced much lower than new products. And thrifting right can save people plenty of money on household items, clothes, and electronics, among other things.

So it's a shame when a thrift store gets it wrong, because it can drive people away to bigger stores selling new stuff. A similar cast-iron pan to the one in the post can be bought at Target for $26.90 and on Amazon for $19.94.

When people snub their noses at thrifting, not only might they lose out on finding real deals on items they want and need, but it also means more of those items will be thrown away, filling landfills with perfectly usable items.

Commenters were offended by the price of the pan, too.

One wrote about a similar experience at another thrift store: "Same at Greedwill. Most of the cast iron they've been putting out in my area is priced the same as new," to which someone replied, "That's why I search for cast iron at yard sales."

Another explained why they think it's the fault of individual workers who aren't trained to price items. "Thrift workers don't know the difference between a valuable piece of cast iron and an everyday lodge," the commenter said. "So a year or two back I was shopping at the GW … and there [there] were two Dutch ovens one missing a lid. I tucked them in my cart quickly doing my little inside happy dance cause they were very affordable."

And another just wrote, "Obscene price for used item!"

