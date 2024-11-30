Shopper stunned after opening box purchased at thrift store: 'Practically brand new'

If you are interested in trying a new hobby or want some new tools for your favorite creative outlet, the thrift store might be the place to go. One artist found a drawing tablet for a steal at their local secondhand shop.

People share everything from pet toys to designer bags with the supportive community on r/ThriftStoreHauls. Redditors love to gas each other up on the page and show off their incredible deals. One shopper posted the drawing tablet they found.

"I found this Huion drawing tablet—she's practically brand new. Even the warranty card was unused. She saved me 10 bucks on Amazon and 50 on the official Huion site." These tablets retail on the Huion website for around $80 and are used to create digital drawings.

The brand is featured on the New York Times' Wirecutter list of best drawing tablets. While the model on the list is not the same as the tablet this thrifter found, it shows this is a respected brand and a great deal.









Buying electronics secondhand may be one of the more eco-friendly purchases you can make. New phones, computers, and other digital devices are made using rare earth elements like coltan that are mined in places such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is plagued by human rights and environmental issues.

Global Forest Coalition wrote: "The DRC has lost 8.6% of its tree cover since 2000, and mining, particularly coltan extraction, is identified as a major driver of deforestation."

The Institute for Security Studies also found that even though it has been outlawed, child labor remains prevalent. "Much of the country's coltan is extracted using the labour of over 40,000 child and teenage miners."

Saving e-waste can have a big impact on protecting our natural resources and vulnerable people around the world. E-waste is still new, and the Environmental Protection Agency is working on the best policies for properly disposing of and recycling electronics.

Keeping your electronics as long as possible and buying other models at the thrift store is a great eco-friendly choice.

Commenters on the post were impressed with the find and excited for the original poster.

"I have the same one! I hope you like it. I've had mine for 4 years now, and I'm super happy with it. If I'd found one, I'd definitely buy it too," one fan of the device wrote.

Another person said: "That's awesome. Congrats on the find."

