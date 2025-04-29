Thrift shopper thrilled after checking price tag on set of premium items: 'I'm stoked'

"That is the jackpot, all right!"

A resourceful Redditor posted a beautiful thrift store find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit — three pristine red Le Creuset canisters found at a thrift store for just $14.99.

In the comments, the OP added: "I'm stoked."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The French-Belgian company Le Creuset is known for its richly hued sturdy cookware. Collectors go wild for new colors and styles. In fact, the company is celebrating its 100th year with a new color this year, according to Today.com.

Le Creuset is famously well-made because of the process used in creation. "You're actually taking a piece of cast iron and then [putting] glass on it and [fusing] the two together, which is the most complicated process in housewares," Le Creuset president Paul Van Zuydam told Today.

On Poshmark, the same set recently sold for $275.

Finds like these can be found at thrift stores if shoppers are observant. Learning how to thrift well is a skill that pays off.

Hidden on the shelves of thrift stores are unknown treasures that can save consumers money while keeping old items from being trashed in landfills.

BusinessDasher reports that thrifters save an average of $150 a month, although only 16-18% of Americans currently shop in thrift stores.

Often, older household items are better-made and more durable than similarly priced new goods, too, making them even more valuable and less likely to end up becoming quickly trashed.

This could help reduce the nearly five pounds of municipal solid waste that, according to the EPA, each average American person disposes of each day.

When added up like that, thrifting becomes a very attractive way to shop for used and useful objects.

Commenters on the post were enviously congratulatory. A few memes of straight-faced cats and kids ironically saying, "Congratulations" or "Happy for you" were posted.

One Redditor expressed authentic excitement, saying, "I mean, wow!! That is the jackpot, all right!"

Another put it simply. "Very nice score."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.