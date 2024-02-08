  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering item hiding in pocket of thrift store blazer: ‘[The] universe is looking out for you’

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

Thrifting is like a treasure hunt. It encourages exploration and adventure. And every once in a while, you get lucky and find that gold before someone else.

A photo posted on r/ThriftStoreHauls is exact proof that you never know what you’re going to find.

"Feeling extremely grateful."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The image captures a spread of Benjamins found in the breast pocket of a houndstooth blazer at a local thrift store. While the original find was seven $100 bills, the photo shows what was left after the purchase.

“Feeling extremely grateful,” the Redditor wrote

While this is an obvious rarity, the fun thing about thrifting is that there’s always a chance of finding something extra special — not to mention it keeps polluting textile waste out of landfills. 

What’s even more fun is that thrifting can save shoppers approximately $1,760 per year, according to a report from CouponFollow. Affordability is certainly a huge factor in the appeal of secondhand shopping, with items typically selling for 36% of the original retail price. 

Thrifting has become more popular in recent years. According to thredUP, the global market for secondhand clothes is expected to almost double over the next three years, landing at $350 billion in 2027.

If you don’t know where to start, there are plenty of resources to help you find what you need.  

The growth of the market means you’ll probably be able to score a great find. If there’s no way around buying something new, make sure you have eco-friendly brands in your Rolodex. 

Good On You just published its 2024 list of the top 59 planet-loving clothing brands in the U.S. The Good Trade listed its top 10 eco-friendly furniture companies. 

In this case, the response on Reddit was resounding applause.

“CHA-Ching!” one user commented.

“[The] universe is looking out for you!” someone else chimed in.

“Save a lot, spend a little, pay some forward,” another person suggested.

Home

