Shopper stunned after noticing tiny engraving on pendant purchased at thrift shop: 'It's most likely authentic'

"Beautiful. Great detail in the carving of this cameo."

You never know what you might find on the shelves of your local thrift store. One lucky shopper found a beautiful and potentially authentic vintage cameo pendant.

Sharing several photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor showed off a gorgeous cameo and gold pendant they purchased for only $20. The post includes three photos – one showing the detailed relief of a woman's face, one of the price tag, and the third showing an 18k gold stamp.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Similar pieces can be found on eBay, most selling for over $200. This thrifter got this pin for around a 90% discount.

Cameo is a style of carving into stone, shell, or coral that dates back as far as ancient Greece. There are examples of the delicate carvings throughout history on vases, rings, and brooches.









Daily Art Magazine wrote, "Cameos of the ancient world were highly revered as status symbols for the wealthy."

Finding real gold hiding among cheap costume jewelry is unlikely but not impossible. Shoppers have found valuable and beautiful gold pieces at incredible prices.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Shopping secondhand is the best way to get great deals on everything from vintage bags to home goods. Giving items a second life also keeps them out of the landfill and saves you money. According to a study conducted by CouponFollow, thrifters have the potential to save nearly $1,800 a year.

Even if you only swap out a small percentage of your clothing purchases for pre-loved, you can save around $100 annually.

Redditors were impressed by this beautiful find.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One person commented on the details, "I've generally only seen barrel ends for pins on better/older pieces."

Another shopper gave their tips, "You can tell from looking at the back of the cameo. If it's slightly curved and exposed, it's most likely authentic."

"Beautiful. Great detail in the carving of this cameo," added someone else.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.