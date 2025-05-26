Shopper stunned by unexpected discovery in pocket of jacket purchased at thrift store: 'It is beautiful'

Have you ever picked up a pair of jeans that you haven't worn in months out of your closet and found something valuable in one of the pockets? It can certainly be described as one of the best feelings out there. But what if that exact thing happened when you were out shopping and you reached into the pockets of an article of clothing off the rack?

That very specific scenario happened to one lucky thrift store shopper as they were browsing through a used jacket.

The Redditor took to r/jewelry in order to get the details on a very stylish, valuable item they found in the jacket pocket. They uploaded a handful of pictures that showed what appears to be a butterfly brooch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster was a little unsure of what they had discovered, but they were hopeful that another user could help identify the little treasure. There was also an engraving that remained a slight mystery as well.

"Wondering if anyone knows who BOB is, or what the second marking could be?" the original poster wrote.

Luckily, one helpful commenter managed to clear up the meaning behind the engraving with relative ease. "Are you sure it says BOB and not 800 which would mean it's silver," asked the user.

A marking of "800" on an item typically indicates that it is an 800 silver alloy, meaning it contains 80% silver. While not every pocket of thrift store clothing will be home to a piece of silver or any other valuable item, many shoppers have been able to score some exciting and profitable finds over the years. One thrifty shopper managed to haul in $250 in cash while looking through a pair of cargo pants at a Goodwill store.

Shopping at thrift stores can not only net you the occasional hidden treasure, but it can save you a hefty amount of cash as well. Thrift stores offer clothing, accessories, and even furniture at significantly lower prices compared to retail stores. Buying secondhand can also keep clothes out of landfills and reduce textile waste.

Down in the comments section, a few users were able to help identify exactly what the original poster had on their hands.

"I think you now own a 1920s-40s filigree silver moth!" exclaimed one commenter. "It is beautiful! During that time period, butterflies, moths and dragonflies were popular."

"The work that went into making that," wrote another user. "Whoa."

