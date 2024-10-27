Shopper astounded after checking pockets of shorts purchased from local thrift store: 'I need this luck in my life'

Thrift store shopping is a rewarding experience if you love saving money and finding great deals on cute stuff. But it's even more rewarding when you discover cold, hard cash where you least expect it.

One lucky thrifter posted to r/GoodwillBins about an epic day when they found $250 in a pair of shorts at the bins.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Washed them tried them on, put my hand in right pocket found the two $100 dollar bills basically rolled up," the original poster explained. "Then I checked the cargo pockets, and in a square folded up was the $50 bill. Second biggest find at the bins for me ever!"

Making money from thrift store shopping is more common than you might think.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

One thrift store shopper found a Starbucks gift card with $10 left on it when they purchased a secondhand Starbucks tumbler. Another shopper found a backpack with $81 in cash at a thrift store.

These bonus finds add to the impressive cost savings you'll get when you shop at secondhand shops for clothing, accessories, and housewares. At least 82% of Americans buy or sell preowned products, helping consumers save about $150 per month.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In addition to helping your budget, you're also helping the environment when you shop secondhand. It keeps unwanted items out of landfills and helps mitigate the impacts of the fast fashion industry, which is responsible for up to 8% of carbon pollution worldwide.

Goodwill bin enthusiasts were happy for the original poster's good fortune and inspired to keep shopping secondhand to see what they might find in the future. Some of them shared their own success stories of finding money in thrift store purchases.

"I need this luck in my life," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A Redditor commented, "My dream!"

"Nice!" someone else wrote. "Cash is always a welcome find at the bins."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.