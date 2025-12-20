Shopper thrilled after finding unique item for cheap at thrift store: 'I can't believe how big it is'

One shopper recently took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit community to share photographs of a decorative blanket — likely crocheted by hand — that they picked up for a mere $8 from their local Pittsburgh Goodwill.

"I can't believe how big it is!" the user wrote. "It's splayed out on a California King bed [in the photo], so I know a lot of time and love went into making it."

Crochet pieces, especially those of this scale, can easily cost hundreds of dollars when new, so stumbling upon this discounted secondhand quilt — still in excellent condition, from the photos — was a serious stroke of good fortune for this shopper.

Thrifting enthusiasts in the comments section applauded the incredible deal scored by the original poster, considering success stories like these a major incentive for more individuals to shop secondhand.

In addition to saving consumers money on quality purchases, thrifting can help us cut down on waste accumulation by diverting used products out of landfills and onto local shelves.

Today's short-lived trend cycles and rampant advertising culture make it far too easy to fall into a mindset of overconsumption, where we purchase far more than we need and throw out perfectly usable items before the end of their lifespan.

Fortunately, thrifting and encouraging others to thrift can collectively lower demand for new products while keeping old ones out of landfills, cutting down on the amount of pollution generated both in energy-intensive manufacturing processes and in unchecked waste disposal methods.

Whatever your goals may be for thrifting, don't hesitate to give secondhand stores a try. While every thrifting adventure may not yield successes like the one shared by this Reddit user, there are over 25,000 thrift stores across the United States, and your chances of striking gold are quite promising overall.

From household items to wearables, electronics, antiques, and valuables, thrift stores are the go-to spot for fantastic finds at unbeatable prices.

Fellow thrifters in the Reddit thread were quick to gush about the original poster's stunning crochet find.

"Now that's what I call a forever blanket!" one user commented. "Many may come and go, but that's a keeper for sure! Very beautiful, and massive!!!!!"

"What a deal! It's beautiful!" wrote another.

