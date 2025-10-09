Shopper calls out companies for sly tactic to 'brainwash' consumers: 'It's almost insulting'

"They don't want you to love yourself. They want you to love the brand."

Overconsumption has been seamlessly woven into the fabric of American culture.

For centuries, residents of the country have based their self-worth on their ability to earn money and display material possessions.

In the 21st century, major brands capitalize on consumers' overbuying, encouraging this wasteful consumption.

One Redditor, impassioned, shared examples of this irresponsible corporate tactic on the subreddit r/anticonsumption.

"Companies are not your friends," they captioned the post. "They just want your money."

The user shared screenshots of Dr. Teal's and Dove Beauty sneakily promoting overconsumption.

On a user's TikTok of an excessive amount of body, skin, and haircare products stored in their shower, the social media manager for Dr. Teal's commented, "This is the ultimate form of self-care. Love it!"

A screenshot of a Dove Beauty TikTok post shows a lineup of deodorants with the overlaid text, "My body thinks my outfit and deodorant need to match."

This encouragement to overconsume and the undertones that suggest it is cute to overbuy products infuriated the original poster, who said, "These companies are leaving these comments to brainwash consumers into thinking that they need to own multiple of one type of product."

"It's almost insulting," they continued.

It is an insult to consumers who fall into marketing tactics such as these. What is even worse is that Dove Beauty advertises itself as a sustainable company.

According to the Dove Beauty website, the company is increasing its use of renewable energy in an effort to create a low-carbon economy. Still, Dove Beauty is a company with one goal in mind: profit.

Because of this, the company's marketers encourage sales and push consumers to overconsume, acting as if overconsumption is fun and quirky.

When consumers buy more than they need, manufacturers, in turn, make more products, resulting in the waste of plastic, water, and energy.

This blatant greenwashing, which is when a company acts more "green" than it is, can be dangerous.

According to the United Nations, deceptive marketing and claims mislead consumers, investors, and the public. In response to this, the actions of truly sustainable companies may be overlooked and undermined.

All the while, greenwashing companies and those that promote overconsumption profit from well-meaning consumers who have fallen for their marketing tactics.

Commenters agreed that overconsumption is not "self-care."

"They don't want you to love yourself," one said. "They want you to love the brand."

"Absolutely disgusting," commented another.

