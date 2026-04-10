Woman amazed after looking inside jewelry box found on side of the road: 'Someone check my pulse'

"I am so jealous of you it's making me a little angry."

Thrift shopping has gained a lot of attention in recent years, especially as consumers face the rising costs of goods and services.

As a result, more and more shoppers are sharing their incredible secondhand finds — but not all of them come from the conventional in-store shopping experience.

In a video posted on social media, content creator Lissey (@babyyyliss) shared an "unbelievable" haul found inside a large vintage jewelry box on the side of the road.

While the exact location of the discovery was not disclosed, Lissey gives a breakdown of all the items discovered in the jewelry box.

After showing a quick peek inside each drawer, she cuts to quick shots of the entire haul, consisting of sparkly necklaces, tennis bracelets, and even one matching set.

She ends on a shot of about a dozen pairs of earrings, with just one missing its match, and sums up her disbelief with: "Someone check my pulse."

Surprisingly, each piece, including the jewelry box itself, was in "perfect condition."

Commenters were quick to point out the quality of the pieces, noting some identifiable name brands.

"That's Brighton and Chicos from the 2000s or earlier for sure," one viewer wrote.

Lissey's lucky discovery is just one of many similar stories, proving that thrift shoppers have a chance at scoring valuable items for low prices and sometimes even for free.

Beyond the rare and valuable discoveries, shoppers can also save big on everyday necessities like cookware and clothing.

These thrift finds can not only benefit shoppers but also the environment, as shopping secondhand can divert numerous items from polluting landfills and reduce production, shipping, and packaging of new goods.

Plenty of viewers of Lissey's video were not ashamed to admit their envy.

"I am so jealous of you it's making me a little angry," one commented.

"Oh, I accidentally left that on the side of the road — I'm gonna need that back," another joked.

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