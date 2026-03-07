Shopper stunned after finding luxury item for cheap at local thrift store: 'I'm so jealous I can't stand it'

A lucky thrift shopper scored the deal of their dreams when they found a Bottega Veneta brand handbag at their local Goodwill.

Unsure of its authenticity, the thrift shopper asked the r/BottegaVeneta subreddit for insight.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I found this at Goodwill for $13 and think it could be real?" the original poster shared. "It definitely is real leather at the very minimum."

The OP attached pictures of the woven leather handbag, which had the brand name stamped into the inside, as well as a tag on the inner liner that said "Originality Certified," with a unique identification number underneath.

"What do you all think?!" the OP asked.

"Def real!" one commenter said, identifying the bag as an Intrecciato Large Loop hobo bag. "What a find!"

Used, this handbag costs between $1,000 to $1,500 on online marketplaces and consignment stores. A more modern version of this handbag retails for close to $6,000 brand new.

Snagging an authentic, high-end, luxury brand handbag for over 90% off the retail price is an incredible thrift store haul.

Not only is the handbag still in great condition, making it a beautiful statement piece for everyday wear, but if the OP so desired, they could resell their find, still at a lower price than retail, allowing them to make a modest profit from their shopping win.

These lucky tales of thrift store finds are not isolated incidents. Thrift shoppers have been able to score still-usable, name-brand items at the thrift shop for an incredible deal, simultaneously helping to keep these items out of the landfill.

One observant shopper found a pair of working Beats headphones worth $349 hidden among the children's crafts aisle, listed for a low price of only $3.99.

Another outdoor enthusiast was ecstatic when they found a brand-new $350 Patagonia jacket in the bins of their local Goodwill.

With the rampant culture of modern consumerism, which drives a large portion of the world's pollution, shopping secondhand at thrift shops or on online communities such as Facebook Marketplace offers a more sustainable shopping alternative that slows the rate at which consumers cycle through their purchases.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, total municipal solid waste generation in the U.S. has climbed steadily from 1990 to 2018. In 2018, the US produced 292 million tons of MSW — 23.7 million tons more than the previous year, and 146.7 million tons more than in 1990.

Shopping secondhand and donating or selling your old, unwanted items can help cut back on how much waste we send to the landfill.

"This looks real — no cracking on the piping, no cracking of the leather, looks well worn in," one commenter wrote. "Really beautiful. Congratulations!"

"I'm so jealous I can't stand it," another user said.

