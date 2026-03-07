  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding luxury item for cheap at local thrift store: 'I'm so jealous I can't stand it'

"What a find!"

by Yei Ling Ma
A lucky thrift store shopper scored the deal of their dreams when they found a Bottega Veneta brand handbag at their local Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A lucky thrift shopper scored the deal of their dreams when they found a Bottega Veneta brand handbag at their local Goodwill.

Unsure of its authenticity, the thrift shopper asked the r/BottegaVeneta subreddit for insight. 

A lucky thrift shopper scored the deal of their dreams when they found a Bottega Veneta brand handbag at their local Goodwill.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A lucky thrift shopper scored the deal of their dreams when they found a Bottega Veneta brand handbag at their local Goodwill.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this at Goodwill for $13 and think it could be real?" the original poster shared. "It definitely is real leather at the very minimum." 

The OP attached pictures of the woven leather handbag, which had the brand name stamped into the inside, as well as a tag on the inner liner that said "Originality Certified," with a unique identification number underneath. 

"What do you all think?!" the OP asked. 

"Def real!" one commenter said, identifying the bag as an Intrecciato Large Loop hobo bag. "What a find!" 

Used, this handbag costs between $1,000 to $1,500 on online marketplaces and consignment stores. A more modern version of this handbag retails for close to $6,000 brand new. 

Snagging an authentic, high-end, luxury brand handbag for over 90% off the retail price is an incredible thrift store haul. 

Not only is the handbag still in great condition, making it a beautiful statement piece for everyday wear, but if the OP so desired, they could resell their find, still at a lower price than retail, allowing them to make a modest profit from their shopping win. 

These lucky tales of thrift store finds are not isolated incidents. Thrift shoppers have been able to score still-usable, name-brand items at the thrift shop for an incredible deal, simultaneously helping to keep these items out of the landfill. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

One observant shopper found a pair of working Beats headphones worth $349 hidden among the children's crafts aisle, listed for a low price of only $3.99.

Another outdoor enthusiast was ecstatic when they found a brand-new $350 Patagonia jacket in the bins of their local Goodwill. 

With the rampant culture of modern consumerism, which drives a large portion of the world's pollution, shopping secondhand at thrift shops or on online communities such as Facebook Marketplace offers a more sustainable shopping alternative that slows the rate at which consumers cycle through their purchases. 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, total municipal solid waste generation in the U.S. has climbed steadily from 1990 to 2018. In 2018, the US produced 292 million tons of MSW — 23.7 million tons more than the previous year, and 146.7 million tons more than in 1990.

Shopping secondhand and donating or selling your old, unwanted items can help cut back on how much waste we send to the landfill. 

"This looks real — no cracking on the piping, no cracking of the leather, looks well worn in," one commenter wrote. "Really beautiful. Congratulations!" 

"I'm so jealous I can't stand it," another user said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider