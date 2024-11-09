Shopper surprised after noticing sticker on back of brand-new kitchenware purchased at local thrift store: 'Such a great find'

Thrift stores have become the go-to place for discounted, high-end cookware pieces.

Cooking meals at home is a wonderful way to save money instead of dining out and to eat healthier foods prepared with love.

Cooking more often may require upgrading your cookware. But you can do this on a budget if you shop at local thrift stores.

For example, one home chef discovered a cast-iron skillet for just $12.98 and posted about it on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The original poster shared photos of the Staub skillet in excellent condition, along with its thrift store price tag.









For reference, Staub cast-iron fry pans typically retail new for $100 to $300, depending on the size.

Thrift stores have become the go-to place for discounted, high-end cookware pieces like the one featured in this post. With the impressively low prices thrift stores offer on cookware, you may be able to update your entire kitchen collection without a significant investment.

In another thrift store, one shopper found a Le Creuset skillet for $8. Someone else bought a perfect-condition Borough Furnace Dutch oven valued at $325 for just $40 at a secondhand shop.

You can take control of your nutrition without spending a fortune when you embrace thrift culture instead of buying brand-new.

Thrifting is also healthier for the Earth because it limits overproduction and planet-warming gases that make our world less livable.

A stunning 2.12 billion tons of waste enter landfills each year, per TheWorldCounts. Shopping secondhand reduces that waste and puts perfectly functional items to good use.

Fellow thrift store shoppers were impressed at the original poster's skillet purchase and agreed that $12.98 was an excellent price for that pan.

"Damn that's a pricey one new!," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Good find!"

Another Redditor commented: "Congrats on such a great find at such a great deal! Looks in great condition, too!"

