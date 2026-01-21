Shopper stunned after checking pocket of jeans purchased at thrift store: 'I'm jealous'

Thrifting is often a treasure hunt. You sift through racks, bins, and shelves not just to save money but also uncover something unexpected — a designer jacket at a fraction of the price or a vintage gem that reminds you of your childhood. But sometimes, the real surprises are hiding where you least expect them.

A recent post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit highlights one of these unexpected thrifting surprises.

The OP was browsing the jean section at a Salvation Army store during a 50% off clothing sale when they found more than just the right size. While checking out a pair of jeans they found "the pockets included a lovely gift with purchase." Inside was over $100 in cash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Turns out, checking pockets can actually pay off. Jeans aren't the only items worth a look, either — jackets and bags can hide coins, gift cards, or other forgotten valuables. A little extra attention can turn even a normal thrifting trip into an unexpected bonus.

But thrifting offers more than just the occasional surprise. You can save money on everyday necessities while discovering items that are rare, vintage, or otherwise hard to find at traditional retailers. Whether it's a small wad of cash or a long-lost collectible, these discoveries are part of what keeps thrift shoppers coming back.

Buying secondhand also keeps clothing and household goods in circulation longer, reducing waste and lessening the environmental impact of fast fashion and overconsumption.

Shoppers in the Reddit thread clearly resonated with the OP's story. Others chimed in with stories that show why checking pockets, bags, and even drawers is always worth the effort.



"I'm jealous of everyone who has found cash. Best I've found was a $10 Subway gift card in a pair of pants at the bins," one commenter wrote.

"FYI: checking the pockets on golf bags at thrift stores can be quite rewarding," another shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.