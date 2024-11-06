Shopper stunned after checking inside purse purchased at thrift store: 'I am so jealous'

A shopper has been left stunned after their recent thrift store purchase was found to contain not one but three gift cards.

Sharing their find on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper wrote that they had purchased a Madewell bag at the thrift store for just $5 and had been elated to find the gift cards inside worth a further $15.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP also shared that they had bought a pair of Air Force 1s for just $8, which meant that this trip to the thrift store had saved them hundreds of dollars. A new Madewell bag can cost upwards of $80.

Thrifting is a great way to get quality products at affordable prices. Many of the clothes and other apparel that are donated have been hardly worn and still have plenty of life left in them. A recent report by CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers were saving $150 a month on average — that's over $1,700 a year — by getting their goods secondhand.









Thrifting is a great way to find unique and rare pieces. You can find all sorts of second-hand products, including clothes, shoes, kitchenware, and furniture. And, if you don't like the thrill of the hunt in a store, thrift shopping is now available online. Several companies offer platforms for finding a bargain, such as 777 Thrift, which sells high-quality clothes for $7 or less.

Buying from thrift stores is also great for the planet. The fashion industry is responsible for a lot of harmful pollution that is released into the atmosphere. It also uses tons of water and pollutes the environment with microplastics, which have been shown to have several negative health effects. Purchasing from thrift stores extends the lifespan of products, keeping them out of landfills and decreasing the demand for new clothing.

The commenters congratulated the OP on their find.

"Gift with purchase!" one user wrote.

"Wow I am so jealous! Enjoy that beauty!" wrote another.

